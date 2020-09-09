Police: Man repeatedly stabbed in York City for allegedly harassing woman

A York City resident accused of stabbing a man at least eight times in an apparent misguided attempt at chivalry is now locked up, charged with attempted homicide.

Wayne Nelson Smith, 48, of the first block of South Hartley Street, is in York County Prison on $100,000 bail.

In addition to attempted homicide, he's also charged with aggravated assault, according to court records. Both offenses are first-degree felonies.

He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Joel Toluba.

Smith is accused of attacking Marshall Leonard III, 40, of York City, in the 300 block of West Princess Street in the early-morning hours of Aug. 29.

When officers arrived on scene, Leonard was already getting into a private vehicle to be taken to York Hospital, police said.

Hospital staff later told investigators that Leonard suffered at least eight stab wounds to his torso, charging documents state.

According to those documents, filed by lead York City Detective Travis Sowers, a woman called Smith to the block about 12:05 a.m. and told him Leonard had harassed her.

Video footage: Security footage from nearby homes showed Leonard harassing the woman, charging documents state. Documents don't say how or why he allegedly did that.

It also showed Smith arriving in the block "and running in the direction of the victim," then getting into a red vehicle after stabbing Leonard and fleeing the area, according to documents.

One witness saw the attack and reported that Smith stabbed Leonard after the victim had fallen to the ground, documents state.

Officers found and seized a knife at the scene, police said.

Sowers reached Smith by phone, at which point Smith agreed to come to the York City Police station to talk about the incident, but he never showed, according to charging documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

