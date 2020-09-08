York City Police release more details in Sunday-night shooting

A 17-year-old shot Sunday night while in York City's west end is expected to survive his wound, according to York City Police.

Sgt. Daniel Lentz, the department's public information officer, said the youth was shot once while standing outside in the 800 block of West Princess Street, not far from the road.

It was not a drive-by shooting, he said.

City detectives have identified a suspect in the teen's shooting, according to Lentz.

The youth was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle after being shot about 7:15 p.m., police said.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them and said tips can always be anonymous.

Tips can be submitted at yorkcitypolice.com and through the city's tip line, 717-849-2204. People can also call the city detective bureau at 717-849-2219.

