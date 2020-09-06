Hanover police investigating arson that damaged vehicle

Hanover Borough Police are investigating an arson after a fire was set inside of a parked vehicle, causing interior damage.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of West Elm Avenue, according to a news release.

The fire was out by the time police and Hanover Area Fire & Rescue arrived.

Police said the fire likely had been set sometime overnight, the release said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 717-637-5575 or through York County 911.

