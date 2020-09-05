State police seek to ID potential witness of I-83 stabbing, road rage incident

State police are seeking help in identifying the driver of a box truck in connection with a road rage incident Wednesday night along Interstate 83 in which a Red Lion woman was stabbed multiple times.

Troopers released a blurry photo of the box truck Friday and said the driver may have been a witness to the incident, according to a news release.

Around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, the suspect and 59-year-old victim were involved in a minor accident near Exit 22 (North George Street) on I-83 north in Manchester Township, state police said in a previous release.

Both vehicles were stopped on the shoulder of the road. When the victim, who has not been identified, walked back to the suspect’s vehicle, a woman got out of a vehicle and stabbed her multiple times, troopers said.

State police said the suspect left the scene on I-83 north, and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan and was described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair and a slender build. The victim was driving a yellow Jeep Wrangler, state police said.

Anyone who can identify the truck driver or company logo, or has information on the stabbing, is asked to call state police at the York station at 717-428-1011.

