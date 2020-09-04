Police: York man resisted arrest, bit trooper during crash investigation

A York man is facing multiple charges after he resisted arrest and bit a trooper on the hand during a crash investigation, state police said.

Christopher Leonard, 57, is facing misdemeanor counts of DUI of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property. He also is facing four summary traffic-related violations, according to online court records.

He was arraigned Wednesday and faces a preliminary hearing Oct. 26 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas. Leonard was released on his own recognizance, meaning he signed a written statement promising to show up for future court appearances.

More:Police: Red Lion woman stabbed after I-83 collision

More:Police: Shooting in York City sends teen to hospital

State police said they investigated a two-vehicle crash around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 83 north in Conewago Township, according to a news release.

During the investigation Leonard “resisted arrest and bit a trooper on the hand.” He also was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was taken into custody, the release said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8