Police: York City woman drove high while 2-year-old was in car

A York City woman appeared to be high on marijuana while driving with a 2-year-old child in the car, police said.

Janiece Marie Delgado, 21, is charged with endangering the welfare of children, a felony.

Police initially pulled Delgado over at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday on North George Street after noticing her car's state emissions stickers expired in July.

While Northern York County Regional Police spoke with Delgado, officers could smell marijuana from her car, police allege.

Police also saw small green flakes of marijuana on Delgado's shirt, according to police.

"As I continued to speak with Delgado her speech was slow and lethargic," an officer wrote in charging documents. "I also noticed she had red blood-shot eyes."

Delgado had a 2-year-old in the car with her, who was properly placed in a child seat. A passenger was also in the car, according to police.

Police administered Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement and Field Sobriety Tests. Delgado was not able to perform either test, police said.

Police also located a small bud of marijuana in the car, which Delgado and the passenger denied knowledge of having, police said.

Delgado refused a blood draw test, police allege.

She is also charged with marijuana, DUI, operating a vehicle without valid inspection and evidence of emission inspection, all misdemeanors. She's also charged with driving without a license, a summary offense.

Delgado was released on her own recognizance, meaning she signed a written statement promising she will show up for future court appearances and not engage in illegal activity.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.