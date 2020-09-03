Police: Shooting in York City sends teen to hospital

A 17-year-old was shot and wounded early Thursday morning in York City, police said.

The teen was taken to York Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, according to York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesperson.

The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m. in the 600 block of West King Street, according to a news release.

Detectives are investigating, and no arrests had been made as of noon Thursday, Hartman said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call York City Police through the temporary nonemergency number at 717-324-2168 or through York County 911. You can also submit a tip through Crimewatch. Tips can be anonymous.

