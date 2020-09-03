Recognize this vehicle? Police seek hit-and-run driver who struck pedestrian in Glen Rock

Southern Regional Police are seeking to identify a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run incident that left a pedestrian in critical condition last month in Glen Rock.

Police said the victim was walking in the 100 block of the Church Street around 1 a.m. on Aug. 17 when they were struck by the vehicle.

Police said the vehicle, which fled the scene, was traveling from Route 616/Seven Valleys Road into Glen Rock and east on Church Street toward the Susquehanna Trail, according to a news release.

The vehicle appears to be a minivan or station wagon and is white or light in color, police said. The passenger side windshield wiper is broken off and passenger side body and/or windshield damage is likely.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.