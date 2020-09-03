Police: Red Lion woman stabbed after I-83 collision

A Red Lion woman was stabbed multiple times by another woman after a minor crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday night, state police said.

Prior to the assault, which occurred about 11:45 p.m., the suspect and victim were involved in a minor accident near Exit 22 (North George Street) on I-83 north, according to a news release issued Thursday.

Both vehicles were stopped on the shoulder of the road, and when the two drivers approached each other, the victim was stabbed multiple times, state police said.

The suspect left the scene and the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the release said.

The suspect was driving a dark-colored sedan and was described as a woman in her late 20s or early 30s with reddish-brown hair, state police said.

A yellow Jeep Wrangler also was involved in the incident, the release said. There is no information to indicate there is a threat to the public, state police said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call state police at 717-428-1011.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8