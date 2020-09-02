Police: York City man found asleep with needle in arm, daughter next to him

A York City man is facing a felony child endangerment charge after he was found asleep with a needle in his arm and his 5-month-old daughter asleep on the bed next to him, according to a criminal complaint.

Justin Blankenship, 37, of the 600 block of West Princess Street, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

He was arraigned Sunday and remained in York County Prison Wednesday morning after failing to post $2,500 bail. Blankenship faces a Sept. 25 preliminary hearing before District Judge Joel N. Toluba, according to online court records.

Around 12:20 a.m. Sunday, a woman told York City Police she walked into her bedroom and found Blankenship asleep with a needle in his arm and their daughter sleeping next to him.

The woman confronted Blankenship about the incident, which started an argument. The argument turned physical, and Blankenship pushed the woman, police said.

“(She) then picked up their daughter at which point Justin then grabbed (her) by the neck causing her to drop their daughter,” the complaint said.

Blankenship left the scene shortly thereafter, police said.

