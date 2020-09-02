Police: Woman damaged items at Dauphin County store when asked to wear mask

Lower Swatara Township Police are seeking to identify a woman who damaged about $24 worth of items at a Dauphin County convenience store after the clerk asked her to wear a mask.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 8 at Souders Mini Mart in the 1000 block of Fulling Mill Road in Middletown.

More:Maskless protesters forced evacuation of Springettsbury Twp. Walmart

More:York County has 40 new cases of COVID-19, statewide case total surpasses 134K

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to contact Lower Swatara Township Police at 717-939-0463 or submit an anonymous tip on Crimewatch.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.