New Oxford veterinarian pleads guilty to defrauding USDA

A New Oxford veterinarian pleaded guilty Monday to defrauding the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Dr. Donald Yorlets, 66, admitted to submitting false blood samples for bovine disease testing and issuing false certificates of veterinary inspection for the animals from 2016 to 2019, according to a news release provided by the Department of Justice.

Yorlets has been a licensed veterinarian in Pennsylvania since 1981.

An investigation opened in 2017 after the Pennsylvania Veterinary Laboratory in Harrisburg grew suspicious that dozens of blood specimens submitted by Yorlets were not authentic, the release states.

"Yorlets’ stipulated the loss sustained by the USDA for the out of pocket laboratory expenses was $38,005, and has agreed to make full restitution in that amount," the release reads.

The maximum penalty for Yorlets' offense is five years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine.

No date has been scheduled for his sentencing pending preparation of a pre-sentence report, according to the news release.

