Police: York City man stabbed another man multiple times

Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man at least eight times Saturday in York City, police said.

Wayne Nelson Smith, 48, of York City, faces charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, both felonies.

York City Police responded about 12:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Princess Street.

The victim had already been transported to York Hospital when police arrived, police said. York Hospital staff reported the victim had at least eight stab wounds throughout his torso.

One witness said he saw Smith approach the victim and stab him at least seven times, police said.

After obtaining video evidence, police saw a woman being harassed by the victim. Video also showed the woman calling Smith, who arrived later and pursued the victim, police allege.

A witness also claimed to observe the victim harassing a woman, police said.

"The video also showed the suspect running away from the scene after the stabbing and getting into a red vehicle and fleeing the area," charging documents state.

York City Police spoke with Smith by phone, and he told officers he would come to the police department in person to speak about what happened. Smith, however, never showed up, according to police.

A warrant has been issued for Smith.

