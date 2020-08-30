Police seek to ID pickup in theft of tow dolly from U-Haul

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a dark-colored pickup truck in connection to the theft of a tow dolly from U-Haul.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the rental location in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the pickup truck or suspect is asked to contact Officer Colin Harner at 717-792-9514 or charner@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

