One person taken to hospital after shooting in York City

One person was transported to York Hospital as a result of a shooting that took place in York City, according to York County 911.

York City Police responded to the incident at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Manor Street.

One person was injured, York County 911 said. The coroner was not called.

This article will be updated once more information is made available.

