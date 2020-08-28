Police seek to ID porch package thief in West Manchester Twp.

West Manchester Township Police are seeking to identify a woman regarding the theft of a package from the front porch of a house on Westgate Drive.

The theft occurred just before 2 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Officer Jake Janney at (717) 792-9514, jjanney@wmtwp.com or submit a tip via Crimewatch.

