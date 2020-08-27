REPORT: Pa. man charged with firing gun near activists

Staff Report

A Bedford County man was charged with firing a gun Tuesday in the parking lot of a hotel where a group of about 30 activists were staying while marching across Pennsylvania on their way to a rally in Washington, D.C., The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown reported.

State police charged Jeremy William Decker, 43, of Everett, with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and firearms violations.

More:Activists marching through Pennsylvania involved in two shooting incidents

The same group of activists also was involved in a gunfire incident on Monday night along Route 30, just east of the Bedford-Somerset counties line, with one of their members treated for wounds before being released from a Johnstown hospital.

To read The Tribune-Democrat story, click here.