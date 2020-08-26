Red Lion man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 2 girls

A Red Lion man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two underage girls and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

Donald Lee Armold III, 22, of Fairview Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault with a child less than 13 years old, both felonies, one for each girl. He also pleaded guilty to one count of corruption of a minor, court records state.

In exchange for his plea, charges of child rape and statutory sexual assault were dropped.

It was an open plea, meaning it will be up to presiding Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook to determine Armold's punishment.

On Wednesday, defense attorney Heather Reiner declined comment until after sentencing, currently scheduled for Nov. 4.

Prior to being sentenced, Armold must undergo a sexual-offender evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board, required under the state's Megan's Law.

York City Police said he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in April 2018, and sexually assaulted a girl of 11 or 12 in August 2015 and June 2016.

During a police interview, Armold told officers that his medication made him tired and confused, according to court documents.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.