Police: York Twp. man shot neighbor’s dog, killing it

A York Township man is facing charges after being accused of shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog, according to a criminal complaint.

Richard Lee Heikes, 41, of the 2700 block of South Queen Street, is facing one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals.

The charges were filed Tuesday by York Area Regional Police, and as of Wednesday morning Heikes had not yet been arrested, according to online court records.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Queen Street, in York Township, just after 3 a.m. on June 6 after receiving a report of a dog being shot the previous night, the complaint said.

An officer spoke to the dog’s owner, who told them her dog, Atlas, ran home whimpering around 8 p.m. on June 5.

“I could see a bloody hole in the middle of the dog’s body, consistent with a small caliber gunshot wound,” Officer Donald Hoshauer Jr. wrote in the complaint. “The dog, Atlas, died while I was on scene.”

Hoshauer said he spoke to Heikes, who lives in the same neighborhood.

“He advised that the dog was on the street in front of his residence,” Hoshauer wrote. “He was sitting on his porch and attempted to scare the dog by shooting close to it with a pellet gun/bb gun.”

Heikes told police he pulled the trigger and a round ricocheted off the road and struck the dog. The dog moaned and ran away, the complaint said.

Police said Heikes provided them with a written statement.

