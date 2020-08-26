Police seek to ID person in Springettsbury Twp. hit-and-run

Springettsbury Township Police Department are seeking to identify a person in connection with a hit-and-run.

Police said the incident occurred Aug. 14 near Home Depot, 2905 E. Market St., in Springettsbury Township.

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact investigating officer brett.strickler@Springettsbury.com.

