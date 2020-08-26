Police: Hanover man choked, threatened woman

A Hanover man is accused of choking a woman and threatening to retrieve a gun from his vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Tricoi Tyrone McNeil, 39, of the 100 block of Pleasant Street, is charged with one felony count of strangulation, one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and terroristic threats and one summary count each of harassment and driving with a suspended license.

McNeil posted $5,000 unsecured bail Tuesday, which means he didn't have to pay any money to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22 before District Judge Scott Laird, according to online court records.

York Area Regional Police responded to a report of a domestic incident Tuesday in the 200 block of Dade Court in York Township and spoke to the victim.

The woman told police McNeil came to her home about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and laid down on her bed to sleep. She said when McNeil’s alarm went off about 7 a.m., he told her he was going to break up with her, according to the complaint.

The woman said she asked McNeil to leave several times, but he refused. Police said McNeil then got on top of the woman and placed his hands on her neck. He applied pressure to the point where the victim could not breathe and she thought she was going to pass out, police said.

“During this time McNeil told (the woman) he was not going to leave and it was not over,” police said. He then let go of the woman’s neck once she told him she would not leave him.

McNeil told the woman to apologize, but when she refused, and he once again applied pressure to her neck to the point she could not breathe and felt like she was going to pass out. After the victim apologized, McNeil let her go, the complaint said.

McNeil wanted to have sex with the woman, but she said, “No, just please leave.” He then placed his forearm on her neck and throat, and bit her neck, police said.

“He then got off of her and told her he had a gun under his seat and he could easily get the gun and use it,” the complaint said.

McNeil got off the woman once again, and put his forearm on her neck and throat again before leaving, police said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.