Delta-area man who sold deadly opioid dose sentenced to up to 33 years

A Delta-area man who provided opioids to an acquaintance who fatally overdosed on them has been sentenced to years in state prison.

Richard Wayne Schock, 42, of Peach Bottom Township, provided opioids to Brandon Todd Orr on Feb. 17, 2017, a jury determined.

Orr, 34, also of Peach Bottom Township, died from a fentanyl overdose, police said, and his body was found the next day in his home.

On Wednesday, Schock was sentenced to 16½ to 33 years in prison by presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness, who gave Schock credit for the 1,078 days he spent locked up awaiting trial.

A jury on July 15 found Schock guilty of the first-degree felonies of drug dealing resulting in death, conspiracy to commit that offense and drug possession with intent to deliver.

Defense attorney Rick Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

State police who were summoned to Orr's home for his death found white powder on a small piece of paper that later tested positive for fentanyl, court documents state.

A search of Orr's cellphone revealed he and a friend had gone to meet Schock at a barn, where Schock sold Orr drugs for $100, according to court documents.

Orr snorted some of the drugs and was dropped off near his home, police said.

Schock, during his police interview, denied selling Orr drugs that night and said they'd only spoken about possible construction work, documents state.

He told police he and Orr had previously gone to Baltimore together several times to buy drugs, according to police.

Orr was a lifelong resident of the Delta area whose survivors include two children, according to his obituary.

He graduated from an iron worker's apprenticeship program and was a member of the Iron Workers Local 16 union.

Orr enjoyed riding four wheelers and working on cars, and was a fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Ravens, his obituary states.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

>>Like what you’re reading? Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch’s hard-hitting news, local sports and entertainment.