Activists marching through Pennsylvania involved in two shooting incidents

Staff Report

Two shooting incidents in Bedford County within 24 hours involved the same group of activists traveling through Pennsylvania to a Washington, D.C., Black Lives Matter event, The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown reported.

During the first incident at 11:35 p.m. Monday, a man who was participating in the march was shot in what state police called an “exchange of gunfire” following a confrontation with a property owner.

The second was reported as a “shots fired” incident just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at a hotel where some marchers were staying near the Bedford exit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The man injured in Monday's confrontation was taken to a Johnstown hospital for treatment and was released Tuesday. No one was injured in the second incident, state police said.

