York City PD sets up temporary phone number as phone lines remain down

Dispatch staff

The York City Police Department has created a temporary phone number as the city continues to work to recover from an attack on its servers earlier this month.

The new phone number, 717-324-2168, will be in use until further notice. All city department phones lines have been down since Aug. 5, when a Philadelphia man broke into York City Hall and damaged the IT servers while causing an estimated $350,000 in damage.

“The phone lines are related to some ongoing issues we are having with the servers,” Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesperson, said Tuesday morning.

City Hall also remains closed due to the attack.

Philip Given, acting director of community and economic development, said he is unsure when all of the issues will be resolved and services will go back online.

“It’s just something that is very difficult to bring online piece by piece because, essentially, the nervous system that runs the entirety of our operations was damaged,” Given said.

Kevin Isaiah Waller, 24, has been charged in the attack.

Charges against Waller include burglary and criminal trespassing, both second-degree felonies, and criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, for the city hall break-in, during which he damaged equipment in the IT department, police said. He remains in York County Prison with bail set at $100,000, according to online records.

Until further notice, York City Police can be reached for emergency calls through York County 911. For nonemergency calls, police can be reached at 717-324-2168.

