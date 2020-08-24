Police: York City man stabbed man to death after fight

A York City man stabbed another man to death after getting into a fight with him, police allege.

Sergio Antonio Chevalier-Rosado, 33, is charged with homicide, according to charging documents.

York City Police responded to the stabbing at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Locust Street.

Upon arrival, police found Alexander Fuentes Santana, 34, of York City, who was pronounced dead just after midnight.

According to several witnesses, Chevalier-Rosado and Santana were fighting before the stabbing, police said.

During the fight, Chevalier-Rosado was hit, which prompted him to go to his kitchen and get a knife, police allege.

More:Coroner IDs man who was stabbed to death in York City on Saturday

Chevalier-Rosado threw the first knife at Santana before going inside to get a second knife. Chevalier-Rosado then jumped onto Santana with the second knife in hand, charging documents allege.

"Santana then stated 'you stabbed me' and walked across the street to the front of 903 W. Locust St. where he fell to the ground," documents read.

When police arrived, Chevalier-Rosado was providing medical aid to Santana. He did not speak English but made several movements that indicated he stabbed Santana, police allege.

Later, Chevalier-Rosado told police he stabbed Santana once in the upper chest area.

Chevalier-Rosado is at York County Prison. He was denied bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Sept. 4 with District Judge Joel Toluba.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.