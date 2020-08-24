Police: Dallastown woman ran man down, drove with him trapped on her hood

A Dallastown woman drove more than a mile and reached speeds ne 60 mph while a man clung to the hood of her car after she hit him, police allege.

Tangina Cortez, 27, is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony. She is also charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, all misdemeanors.

York Area Regional Police responded to reports of an erratic driver about 12:45 a.m. Sunday at the 2400 block of South Queen Street in York Township.

Police made contact with Cortez, who was detained for questioning. Also at the scene was Jonathan Acevedo, who had his hand trapped under the hood of Cortez's car, police said.

Acevedo told police that he drove Cortez's car to the 200 block of Craigdan Drive in York Township. Cortez told him to go inside the apartment while she stayed in the car, police said.

"At this point, Cortez gets into the driver seat and moves forward striking Acevedo with the vehicle," charging documents allege. "Acevedo jumped onto the hood and Cortez started to drive."

Acevedo was screaming and told Cortez to stop, as his hand was trapped under the hood, police said.

Cortez said she hated Acevedo and was going to kill him, documents allege.

Cortez was driving approximately 60 mph and drove 1.4 miles before pulling into a Royal Farms, located at 2605 S. Queen St. She asked Acevedo to get off the car but he told her his hand was stuck, police said.

Cortez began driving again while Acevedo banged his free hand on her windshield while begging her to stop driving, police allege.

Acevedo was later transported to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Cortez is free on $10,000 bail.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Sept. 15 with District Judge Scott Laird.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.