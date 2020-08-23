Coroner: Man stabbed to death in York City on Saturday

A man died after he was stabbed in York City late Saturday night, according to the York County Coroner.

York City Police responded to the incident around 11:08 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Locust Street.

About 20 minutes later the coroner was dispatched. One adult man is dead as a result of this incident, according to a news release.

More:Emotional sendoff for 2 York City detectives who went after gangs, drug dealers, killers

More:York Hospital bans most visitors; York County outbreak among Pa.'s worst, state says

The York City Police Department is investigating.

An identity of the man will be released later today. An autopsy will be scheduled, the release states.

This article will be updated once more information is made available.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.