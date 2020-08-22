Police investigating hit-and-run involving pedestrian in Glen Rock

Southern Regional Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian in Glen Rock.

Police said a pedestrian was walking in the 100 block of the Church Street in Glen Rock around 1 a.m. on Monday when they were struck by a vehicle, according to a Facebook post.

The driver fled and headed east toward Susquehanna Trail. Police said the vehicle appeared to be an SUV or crossover and may have damage to the front passenger side windshield, as well as other passenger-side damage.

Police did not provide a condition update on the pedestrian.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the vehicle or driver is asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.

