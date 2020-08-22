Police: Dallastown man set fire after argument with neighbor

A Dallastown man is accused of setting a fire onn the window sill of another tenant in his apartment building after an argument, according to a criminal complaint.

Bradley Thomas Simpson, 39, of the 500 block of East Main Street, is charged with one felony count each of arson, risking catastrophe and aggravated assault, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment, online court records state.

Simpson was arraigned Friday and released from York County Prison after posting $10,000 bail. He faces a Sept. 15 preliminary hearing before District Judge Scott Laird.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 12, Simpson set a fire on the window sill of another tenant in his apartment building in the 500 block of East Main Street in Dallastown after an argument, according to a criminal complaint.

A piece of paper “was placed by the plastic air conditioning extensions and lit,” according to York Area Regional Police. “After the paper was lit, the initial fire went out.

“The (defendant was) still standing in the lobby/foyer, saw this and re-lit the fire, making sure it would stay lit,” police said.

Police said the window sill was within the apartment building, placing all tenants at risk of death. Simpson left the scene and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to the complaint.

