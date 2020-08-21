Springettsbury Twp. Police seeking to ID person in theft from vehicle

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a person in connection to a theft from a vehicle.

The incident occurred about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Paulson Drive in Springettsbury Township.

More:Police: York City man fired into group of motorcyclists, killing one

More:Springettsbury Twp. Police seeking to ID man in computer theft

Anyone who can identify the person is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at jwinkowski@Springettsbury.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.