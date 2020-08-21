Man pleads guilty to secretly recording women's bodies at York County businesses

A man who police said posted hundreds of images and videos online of women's bodies without their permission — taken in gyms and stores in York County — has pleaded guilty to three of the charges against him.

David Alexander Oris also posted explicit photos of a nude man in a locker room, Newberry Township Police have said.

Oris, 33, of Elizabethville, Dauphin County, appeared in York County Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of invasion of privacy, all second-degree misdemeanors, according to court records.

In exchange for his plea, about 40 other counts of invasion of privacy were dropped, as was a felony count of using an electronic device to commit a crime, records state.

It was an open plea, meaning it will be up to presiding Common Pleas Judge Amber A. Kraft to determine Oris' punishment.

Defense attorney Jeremy Williams declined immediate comment Friday.

Oris remains free on bail pending sentencing, set for Nov. 25, according to court records.

Prior to sentencing, he must undergo an evaluation by the state's Sexual Offender Assessment Board, records state. The board will determine whether he should be deemed a sexually violent predator under Megan's Law.

'Public Voyeur Spy': Oris published the surreptitious photos on his Tumblr.com account, calling his page Public Voyeur Spy, according to court documents.

In one of the posted videos, he mutters "damn" as he records a woman inside a local Walmart.

Other videos show women working out in fitness centers. The person taking the videos focuses on intimate body parts.

The photos of the women often don't include their faces. Instead, the photographer focused on backsides and, less frequently, breasts.

Newberry Township Police said Oris photographed and videoed women without their permission from August 2016 until June 2018.

Lt. Braxton Ditty, then a detective, investigated after the owner of Anytime Fitness, a gym in the township, reported that Oris was suspected of posting other members' images online.

"A review of the content (of the Tumblr page) revealed over 700 pictures and/or videos of persons in places such as fitness facilities and retail stores," Ditty wrote in court documents. "The vast majority of the photos depict females and give specific reference or focus on intimate parts such as breasts and buttocks. Furthermore, several photographs and videos are accompanied by explicit comments referencing intimate body parts of the person depicted."

1,701 images: After being served with a search warrant, Tumblr provided Ditty with a total of 1,701 images and videos connected to Oris' username, police have said.

Nearly all the images were focused on the intimate body parts of both women and men, police said.

Other victims were recorded in Gold's Gym in Manchester Township, according to police.

Ditty was able to identify 21 people photographed or recorded by Oris, documents state.

No knowledge: He spoke with 12 of them, all of whom said they had no knowledge they were being photographed or video-recorded, documents state.

All 12 also said they never gave permission to Oris to do that, according to police — including the man whose nude photos are posted on the Tumblr site.

Oris admitted to Ditty that he used his cellphone to secretly record people, documents state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

