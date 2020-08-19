York Area Regional Police warn elderly residents about new scam

York Area Regional Police are reminding elderly residents to be aware of a new kind of fraudulent phone call.

Officers said they have received several reports of suspicious calls in the past few weeks in which elderly people have been targeted and asked to provide information over the phone to people claiming to be from the Social Security Administration, according to a news release.

Each time it has happened, police said the caller has stated the same thing: “We have located a car in Texas that is registered to you and it has blood and cocaine in it. We will be sending someone to your house with an arrest warrant.".

Police said the caller then waits for a reaction from the person they called or for further personal details or information “that can be used to steal your identity or steal from an account in some way," the release stated.

