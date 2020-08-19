Trial board underway for York City officer accused of reenacting George Floyd death

An internal trial board began at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a York City police officer accused by three people of reenacting the police-custody death of George Floyd.

Officer Clayton Swartz is on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of the hearing, which is scheduled to run until 4 p.m., according to city officials.

The trial board is a disciplinary tribunal and follows procedures outlined in the collective bargaining agreement between the White Rose Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police and the York City Police Department.

Swartz is being represented by attorney Ed Paskey.

The hearing is closed to the public and is being held in York City Council chambers.

Witnesses are being called to testify before the trial board regarding what they heard or saw at a May 30 college graduation party at a home in Spring Garden Township.

Three people previously told The York Dispatch they were at the party and witnessed Swartz and another man reenact the May 25 killing of Floyd by Minneapolis Police, one of whom kneeled on Floyd's neck for many minutes.

Swartz was placed on paid administrative leave on June 4, and that leave was changed to unpaid on July 16, city officials said.

Allegations: The three people at the party who spoke with The York Dispatch allege Swartz said to the man, "Can you breathe? Are you dead yet?" while the man on the couch convulsed and pretended he was dying. Two of the women are Black and said they believe Swartz pantomimed Floyd's death for their benefit.

The other man involved, Christopher Owens, said the allegations aren't true.

He said he is biracial, and admitted saying "I can't breathe" as he was lying on a couch, but said Swartz never put a knee on his neck.

Owens maintains he was lying on his sister's couch when Swartz came up to him and shook his chest to get him to rejoin the party, and that "nothing else occurred."

The three women maintain they are telling the truth and noted that Swartz is related to the family through marriage. Read the full account of their allegations here:

More:York City cop accused of acting out George Floyd's death at party

Internal investigation: York City Police Commissioner Osborne Robinson has said an internal investigation into the matter was launched, handled by Inspector Michael Davis of the department's Internal Affairs Division.

"If that allegation is true, it is extremely disturbing and unacceptable," Robinson has said. "I take these allegations seriously."

If the allegations are found to be true, he said, they would be considered general misconduct.

Punishment for general misconduct can range from counseling to termination, the commissioner said. He noted that the standard for guilt in an administrative process such as an internal investigation is not the same as in a criminal case.

Swartz was hired in June 2017 and is the son of Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz, who is a retired York City police officer.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

