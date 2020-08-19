Police: York City man arrested, charged with homicide

An 18-year-old York City man was arraigned on a homicide charge Wednesday morning in the July 31 shooting that killed a Carbon County man.

Bail was denied for Dasean Damont Morris, and he was taken to York County Prison. He faces a Sept. 1 preliminary hearing before District Judge Linda Williams, according to online court records.

Morris is accused of shooting Kyle Hagenbach, 26, of Lehighton, Carbon County, around 7:30 p.m. July 31 in the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue.

Hagenbach died at 10:41 a.m. Aug. 2 at York Hospital from a gunshot wound to the head, according to York County Coroner Pam Gay.

York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, who serves as the department’s spokesperson, said Morris was arrested and taken into custody Tuesday night after a traffic stop in the 600 block of East South Street in York City.

“It was an unrelated incident, but he did have a gun in his possession,” Hartman said. “There wasn’t a warrant out for his arrest before that.”

Hartman said officers relied on witnesses and surveillance video from East Clarke Avenue to identify Morris as the suspect in the case.

“Basically in the criminal complaint it says the suspect had been driving through the area in a black car,” Hartman said. “He gets out of the car and shoots at a group of people where the victim was.

“There actually was somebody in the group that fires back at him, but did not hit him. He then gets back in the car and drives off.”

