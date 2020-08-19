Police: Neighbor cited for tearing down Christmas lights

An unidentified neighbor has been cited for criminal mischief after allegedly tearing Christmas lights off a home in Windsor.

A woman reported on Aug. 1 that her decorative holiday lights were damaged on East Main Street in Windsor and she believed “the neighbor was responsible,” according to state police.

Surveillance video captured from a Ring doorbell “showed the arrestee walking up to the lights and ripping the lights off the canopy,” state police said.

