Springettsbury Twp. Police seeking to ID man in computer theft
Ron Musselman
York Dispatch
Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to the theft of a laptop computer.
The theft occurred Aug. 8 at the Best Buy store located at 2865 Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at sarah.thomas@Springettsbury.com.
