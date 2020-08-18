Springettsbury Twp. Police seeking to ID man in computer theft

Springettsbury Township Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to the theft of a laptop computer.

The theft occurred Aug. 8 at the Best Buy store located at 2865 Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

More:Police: 30-year-old man in 'grave condition' after stabbing in North York

More:Police: 19-year-old injured in Monday morning shooting

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 717-757-3525 or contact the investigating officer at sarah.thomas@Springettsbury.com.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.