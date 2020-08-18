Police: Man sought in North York stabbing had previously bitten victim

Police are searching for a York City man who they allege stabbed a North York barber repeatedly on Sunday and are asking for the public's help to find him — but warn that he should be considered dangerous.

Syied Drummond, 43, whose last known address was on Ridge Avenue, is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, according to court records.

He has a lengthy criminal history in York County and was the victim of a shooting in York City in 2016.

Northern York County Regional Police said Drummond stabbed Javier A. Rivera, 30, of York, six or seven times outside the Up North Barbershop in the 1100 block of North George Street.

Rivera lost quite a lot of blood while being driven to York Hospital and was gravely wounded, police said.

According to charging documents filed by Northern Regional Police, Rivera and Drummond had an ongoing disagreement.

Previous bite wound: Witnesses told investigators that the two men had been in a previous physical fight, during which Drummond "aggressively" bit Rivera on the back, causing a serious wound, documents state.

They also said Drummond would go into Rivera's place of work to harass him, according to police.

Shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday, Drummond went to the barbershop, police said.

Rivera was able to tell investigators from his hospital bed that he felt tension after Drummond walked in and decided to go outside to smoke a cigarette, but Drummond followed him outside, according to charging documents.

Drummond came outside and tried to shake Rivera's hand, but when Rivera refused he punched the barber in the face and the two began to tussle, documents state.

That's when Drummond pulled out a knife and stabbed Rivera repeatedly in the torso, charging documents allege.

Rivera ran back inside the barbershop, and a witness told police she saw a dark gray Dodge Charger fleeing the scene.

One of Rivera's co-workers drove him to York Hospital in Rivera's car, which investigators later found parked near the stabbing scene and impounded as evidence, police said.

Large amounts of blood were running out of the floorboards on the front passenger side of the car, and large pools of blood were on the front passenger seat and floor, police said.

Caught on camera: Officers also found a security camera located near the scene of the stabbing that caught part of the assault, according to police.

Police on Monday tracked down Drummond's 2010 dark gray Charger parked at his last known address on Ridge Avenue, seized it as evidence and called a towing company to haul it back to a secure police lot, charging documents state.

Officers on Ridge Avenue spotted Drummond several hundred feet away, but he took off running and officers were unable to catch up with him, police said.

According to police, there were spots of blood found on the driver's and passenger's sides of the car.after police obtained a search warrant for Drummond's Charger. Investigators on Tuesday found a large quantity of clothing and other merchandise that appeared to be intended for retail sale, documents state.

Those items included quite a few knives, stun guns and other weapons, all of which appeared to be for sale, charging documents allege.

The cache of weapons included several black karambit-style knives with curved blades that appear similar to the knife used to attack Rivera, according to documents.

Anyone with information about Drummond's whereabouts is asked to call 911, or call Northern Regional Police's tip line at 717-467-TELL. Or email tips to tips@nycrpd.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, Northern Regional Lt. Gregg Anderson said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

