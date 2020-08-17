Police: 30-year-old man in 'grave condition' after stabbing in North York

A 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening wounds and is in "grave condition" after being stabbed in North York, police said.

Northern York County Regional Police responded to the incident at 12:54 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of North George Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a large amount of blood on the sidewalk, according to a news release.

Police were later informed that a 30-year-old man had just arrived at York Hospital with multiple stab wounds, police said.

During an investigation, police discovered that the man had been in an altercation with another unidentified man, the release states.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-292-3647 or through the tip line at 717-467-8355 or tips@nycrpd.org.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.