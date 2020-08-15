York Area Regional Police seeking to ID man in ATV theft

York Area Regional Police are seeking to identify a man in connection to the theft of an all-terrain vehicle.

“He conspired with others in broad daylight to steal a nice ATV that someone worked hard to purchase,” police said in a Facebook post. "We don't want you to be next.”

Officers did not indicate when or where the incident took place.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call police at 717-741-1259 or submit a tip via the website at www.yapd.org.

