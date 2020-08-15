Police: Lancaster woman charged with killing infant son

Staff Report

A Lancaster woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulted her 2-month-old son, which ultimately led to his death, WHTM-TV reported.

Francheska Torres, 22, is charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children.

On July 21, where a forensic pathologist determined the cause of death was homicide because of a traumatic brain and spinal cord injury.

Torres was denied bail and is in Lancaster County Prison.

