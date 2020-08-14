York City homicide suspect arrested by U.S. Marshals Service

A West York man wanted in a June shooting death in York City was arrested Friday morning, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Roddrick Shornel Battle, 19, of the 800 block of Wallace Street in York, was arrested without incident on that block by a Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release.

Battle was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He is awaiting arraignment, as well as a preliminary hearing before District Judge Joel N. Toluba.

He is charged with one felony count each of homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license in the June 23 death of Michael Quinones III, according to online court records.

Police said the shooting happened as Quinones, 19, was being robbed of his cash and cellphone.

An alleged teenage male accomplice was arrested July 1. York City Police Officer Derek Hartman, the department spokesperson, previously said the unidentified teen would be charged as an adult.

Quinones was fatally shot in the backyard of his home in the 500 block of West Princess Street just after 8 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pam Gay, who has ruled the death a homicide.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner said.

Battle and the teen also were suspects in an Aug. 8, 2019, strong-arm robbery for which only the teen was charged, according to court documents.

