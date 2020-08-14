Suspended Lancaster County funeral director facing multiple charges

Staff Report

A suspended Lancaster County funeral director Andrew T. Scheid was criminally charged with four counts each of tampering with public records and misdemeanor abuse of a corpse Thursday, according to LancasterOnline.com.

The state Attorney General’s Office also announced a civil lawsuit seeking restitution for families affected by Scheid's practices.

The incidents occurred in December 2019 and January 2020 at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home in Manor Township.

Four bodies recovered on Jan. 14 from the funeral home had been there for several days without being embalmed, sealed or refrigerated, and were in advanced stages of decomposition, according to investigators.

