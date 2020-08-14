Police seeking to ID Spring Grove wallet thief

York Area Regional Police are seeking to identify a woman accused of stealing a wallet at a coin-operated laundry in Spring Grove.

Police said the suspect is alleged to have taken a wallet that was mislaid or lost on Sunday.

Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to call police at 717-741-1259 or submit a tip via the website at www.yapd.org.

