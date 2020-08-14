Ex-Lyft driver facing York County trial, allegedly shot in direction of 3 customers

A Cumberland County man who was a Lyft driver is now facing trial in York County Court, accused of firing his gun out a passenger door of his car as three women customers were getting out, injuring one of them.

Jerry Miller, 51, of the 100 block of East Main Street in Newburg, remains free on $25,000 unsecured bail, meaning he didn't have to post any cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

At a preliminary hearing Thursday, District Judge Ronald Haskell Jr. determined enough evidence against Miller exists for him to stand trial on three felony counts of aggravated assault and three counts each of simple assault and reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors.

Miller is no longer driving for Lyft, the York County District Attorney's Office said.

According to York City Police, Miller was driving three women to a destination about 3:45 a.m. June 24, but he ordered them out of his car at the corner of South George Street and College Avenue after arguing with them.

As they were getting out of his car, Miller fired his 9 mm Sig Sauer pistol out of one of the passenger-side doors, police allege.

The bullet struck the nearby curb, and a fragment of it struck one of the three people in the thigh, documents state, but that person escaped with a bruise.

Charging documents filed by York City Police don't state the names or ages of Miller's passengers, or why Miller was arguing with his them.

