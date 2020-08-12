York DA's office asks judge to vacate sentence of man ordered to hold 'serial thief' sign

A man ordered to stand in front of the York County Judicial Center while holding a sign identifying him as a "serial retail thief" previously failed to complete the county's wellness court program but deserves another chance, according to a court motion asking for a new sentence.

But it wasn't Durell Scales' defense attorney who filed that motion on Tuesday — it was the York County District Attorney's Office.

First assistant district attorney Tim Barker's motion asks presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness to vacate the sentence he handed down to Scales on Aug. 6 and instead allow the York man to apply for wellness court, formerly known as treatment court. Wellness courts are designed to address the underlying issues that cause defendants to offend and include drug court, mental-health court, DUI court and veterans court.

Prosecutors and Scales' attorney had reached a negotiated plea agreement for him to serve six to 23 months in York County Prison for his eighth retail theft conviction, but Ness refused to impose the agreed-upon sentence.

Instead, he told the 42-year-old Scales he was sending him to state prison.

Ness said Scales asked the judge not to do that, prompting the judge to ask if Scales was willing to hold up a sign saying "I am a serial retail thief (with) 7 priors." Ness said Scales agreed.

The judge sentenced him to two years of intensive probation with the first six months on house arrest and ordered him to pay restitution and court costs for stealing a Nintendo Switch worth about $300.

As part of Scales' punishment, Ness ordered him to stand in front of the York County Judicial Center holding the "thief" sign from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for the weeks of Aug. 10, 17 and 24, according to court records.

History of issues: "The Defendant has a well-documented history of drug and alcohol and mental health issues ... (and) previously had been in drug wellness court and was an unsuccessful discharge," the motion states.

Scales reapplied for mental-health wellness court in 2018 but was determined to be ineligible because he had failed to complete drug wellness court, "and the Court had indicated that if he committed any further crimes that a severe penalty would be imposed," the motion states.

While Scales was in York County Prison on probation violations, he successfully completed the 16-week Freedom program, which uses a cognitive-behavioral approach to teach inmates how to deal with chemical-dependency issues.

"The Defendant's crimes continued to appear to be fueled by substance use disorder as well as co-occurring mental health (issues)," the motion states. "Recognizing that the defendant is a high risk, high need individual ... the best measure of county supervision would be a re-application for Wellness Courts and potential admission into one of the Wellness Court programs."

Barker noted that he reviewed Scales' criminal history and found him to be eligible for wellness court.

If Scales isn't accepted into wellness court, then prosecutors are requesting "an alternative restorative probation sentence that is focused on the drug and alcohol and mental health needs of the Defendant," and includes updated drug-and-alcohol and mental-health evaluations, Barker wrote.

Supporters: Scales completed his first day of sign-holding in front of the judicial center Tuesday and was joined throughout the day by more than two dozen supporters who maintain holding the "thief" sign does nothing except humiliate Scales.

Supporters held their own signs Tuesday, including "He is a man" and "Black Lives Matter."

The group, led by local attorney and York NAACP President Sandra Thompson, also maintains that a white man would not have received the same shaming punishment. Scales is Black.

Thompson said defendants such as Scales need sentences that help address their underlying issues.

"Dehumanizing them does not help," she said. "They're already degraded. They're already rejected. They've already (been made to feel) 'less.'"

'My last hope': Ness told The York Dispatch that his primary intent in handing down the unusual sentence wasn't about humiliating Scales — it was about doing something that makes Scales change his behavior.

"I think the point is to have him ... see himself as others see him," the judge said. "That’s my last hope for him. Otherwise I’ll just lock him up."

Scales was on probation in three other shoplifting cases when he was arrested and charged in his latest retail theft case, according to Ness.

"We did everything we could do (to help Scales)," the judge said, including previously giving him probation and access to drug treatment.

The judge said he's never handed down such a sentence before and said it had nothing to do with race. He said he would do it again in the future for other defendants, if it's appropriate.

"He happened to be the (defendant) who created a frustration point in my career," Ness said, adding Scales seemed happy about avoiding state prison.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

