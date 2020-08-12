Police trying to identify person of interest in Sheetz retail theft

Northeastern Regional Police are seeking to identify a person of interest in connection to a retail theft at a Sheetz store in East Manchester Township.

The theft occurred around 10:45 p.m. on July 18 at the store in the 4300 block of North George Street.

The suspect was wearing a red shirt and gray sweatpants, police said.

Anyone who has information of the incident or can identify the suspect is asked to call police at 717-266-6195, ext. 123. You can remain anonymous.

