Police: Manchester Twp. man accused of firing BB gun at women

A Manchester Township man is facing multiple charges after firing a BB gun at women inside a car because he felt jilted after not being invited to a birthday party and wasn't compensated for alcohol he purchased, police said.

Florin Gardian, 18, of the 300 block of Arsenal Road, Manchester Township, is charged with three misdemeanor counts each of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and sell/furnish alcohol to minors, and one misdemeanor count each of propel missile into an occupied vehicle, criminal mischief and carry/discharge an air rifle on a highway, public land or public place, court records state.

Gardian posted $10,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 21 before District Judge Jeffrey L. Oberdorf.

About 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Northern York Regional Police officers spoke with Mariah Laughman, Emily Snyder and a teenage girl, police said.

The women told police they were at a birthday party at Days Inn in Manchester Township and saw Gardian and a 17-year-old male in the parking lot. They said they approached the men, whom they did not know, and began talking about the party.

The victims asked Gardian and the teen if he could buy them alcohol. They returned with a six-pack of Mike's Hard Lemonade. The women said they would not pay them and left to go back to their room, court documents state

When the women got in their car later, Gardian followed them, pulled up next to their vehicle on Arsenal Road and shot the rear driver’s side window out of the vehicle, police said.

Laughman, who was sitting on that side, said she had to duck to avoid being struck. The teenage girl, a front-seat passenger, also dove out of the way. Snyder, the driver, said she ran a red light in an attempt to lose Gardian.

The women reported the incident to York County 911. When police later found Gardian in a room at the Days Inn, where he lives, he admitted to using a BB gun to scare the three women, police said. He said he was upset he was not invited to the birthday party and not been paid for the alcohol, police said.

Police recovered a .177-caliber Daisy BB gun from Gardian and he was arrested. Officers noted he has lived all over the country and had IDs from California, Florida and Romania, along with an international driver's license.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.