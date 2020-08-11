Police: Stewartstown woman drove under influence with toddler in back seat

A Stewartstown woman is facing a felony child endangerment charge after driving under the influence of a controlled substance with her 1½-year-old daughter in the back seat, according to charging documents.

Grace Elaine Fishel, 19, of North Main Street, also is charged with a misdemeanor count of DUI of a controlled substance and one summary count each of driving an unregistered vehicle and driving in the wrong lane, court records state.

Fishel posted $25,000 unsecured bail, which means she didn't have to post any money to remain free but could forfeit that amount if she misses court proceedings. She faces an Aug. 24 preliminary hearing before District Judge Lindy Lane Sweeney.

On Sunday night, state police were in the area of Bridgeview Road in Shrewsbury Township and saw a black Dodge Avenger in the distance with an expired registration.

A trooper continued to follow the vehicle and saw it cross the center line twice in a short period of time. He activated his emergency lights and stopped the vehicle at 11:45 p.m. on Bridgeview Road, at Windy Hill Road, documents state.

The driver was identified as Fishel, and her daughter was in the back seat. The trooper said he smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He also said Fishel had “glassy bloodshot eyes and droopy eyelids."

Fishel told police she last used marijuana the night before but said she had taken muscle relaxers a few hours before the traffic stop, documents state.

The trooper said Fishel displayed signs of impairment during a standard field sobriety test and during Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement exercises.

Fishel called a relative to pick up her daughter at the scene. She was taken to York Hospital for a blood draw and then to central booking for processing and arraignment, police said.

Ron Musselman