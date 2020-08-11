Police: Shrewsbury man stole York City-owned car, spurred police chase

A Shrewsbury man stole a York City parking-enforcement vehicle, then led state police on a chase down Interstate 83, is in police custody, state police said.

Jacob Lee Ruth, 29, is facing charges that include the felony of fleeing or attempting to elude police, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and numerous traffic violations, according to a news release from state police.

Ruth stole a 2017 Ford Fiesta used by a York City parking-enforcement officer at 10:06 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The car was idling near the corner of West Philadelphia and Newberry streets when it was stolen, according to Officer Derek Hartman, city police spokesman.

Hartman said the car is clearly marked as York City property.

Court records reveal that Ruth had a preliminary hearing five days prior to Tuesday's incident for an earlier police chase. State police also filed charges in that case, for a pursuit that happened in April in Shrewsbury, according to court records. Read more about that here:

More:Police: Shrewsbury Twp. man involved in hit-and-run, chase to Md. line

On Tuesday, officials were able to monitor the location of the stolen subcompact car because it was equipped with a tracking device, police said.

Troopers were alerted by 911 that the stolen car was on I-83 southbound between the Market Street and Queen Street exits and caught up with it near the Loganville exit, police said.

Spike strips: Ruth "failed to yield to multiple patrol vehicles with lights and sirens activated, and a pursuit ensued," the news releases states. "Multiple attempts were made to stop the stolen Fiesta with spike strips but were unsuccessful."

Troopers stopped the car a mile-and-a-half north of the Mason-Dixon Line using what they call a rolling roadblock technique, police said, after which Ruth was "forcibly removed" from it while resisting arrest, according to police.

Police said they found that Ruth was in possession of drug paraphernalia.

In 2015, Ruth talked with The York Dispatch about his addiction issues, escaping from a Blair County rehab and how his faith had helped him get clean.

Ruth also remains charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia for a June incident in West York, as well as a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for a York City incident in July, court records state.

The York County Central Booking Unit on Tuesday afternoon refused to divulge whether Ruth was there awaiting arraignment.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

