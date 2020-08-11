Carlisle man confesses to fatally shooting two mothers of his children

Staff Report

A Carlisle man accused of killing the two mothers of his children confessed to both murders during an interview at the Cumberland County Prison, PennLive.com reported.

Davone Unique Anderson, 25, told police he shot and killed Sydney Parmelee, 23, at a home in the 100 block of East Louther Street on July 5 because he thought she was cheating on him.

Anderson told police he also shot and killed Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was six weeks pregnant, at the same home on July 30. He was afraid she was going to tell police he had killed Parmelee.

Parmelee and Lyons were both 2014 graduates of Carlisle High School.

